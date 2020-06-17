Marshall County Board of Education approves to move primary students to high school

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a January tornado destroyed the school and then staff and students had to shift to online learning due to COVID-19, Brindlee Mountain Primary students will now have a new home for learning.
Darlene Smith has a son and daughter that attend Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
Now, they will permanently stay at the high school after the Marshall County Board of Education approved in a 4-1 vote on June 11.
“Honestly, I was worried about them being in with the bigger kids when they first moved over here, but with the way that the staff is here, I don’t worry about my kids at all,” said Smith.
The cost is $5.6 million and will include two new buildings at the high school for primary and high school students.
Administrative assistant April Henry said safety is their number one priority.
“We’re always watching them and the high school staff they are great with our kids as well. They are out in the front with bus duty and they are in the back with car duty as well,” said Henry.
In addition, administrative offices and safe rooms will be added to the school which Smith said she is grateful for to ensure that students are protected during emergency disasters.
“I worried about it ever since it happened, every time a storm came and my kid was at school I worried about it but that will be a lot better not having to worry about it,” said Smith.
School officials said the high school will also receive renovations to the media center, parking and paving improvements and a new front bus canopy.
