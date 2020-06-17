6 injured in I-65 wreck near Hartselle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are working a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65.
The wreck is southbound at exit 328. The southbound lanes are closed.
Hartselle police say it was a single vehicle with six passengers headed north on I-65 just south of the 328. Witnesses said the vehicle swerved and over corrected, causing the driver to lose control and run off the road and hit a tree.
Police say two people were flown to Vanderbilt and four were transported by ambulance.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.