Huntsville native training with U.S. Navy to fight COVID-19

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (WAFF) - A Huntsville native is learning skills from the U.S. Navy to help fight the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospitalman Travis Brooks is preparing to protect sailors and their families by learning the latest in health care and training at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). The METC facility is a state-of-the-art Department of Defense healthcare education campus that trains military medics and technicians.
“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.
"The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”
Brooks is a 2014 Christians Brothers College graduate and 2018 Northeastern Alabama Community College graduate. According to Brooks, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Huntsville.
“Growing up in various countries, taught me how to adapt and become a leader,” Brooks said. “Because of my ability to listen, understand my environments and take pride in my action, this has helped me to become a great sailor.”
While attending school at METC, Brooks is enrolled in the Specialty Medical Program, specializing as a special amphibious reconnaissance corpsman.
“SARC conducts a wide range of mission with the Marine Corps reconnaissance and special operations command units,” Brooks said.
“It’s more than just parachuting, diving and shooting, it’s about the medicine, and being mission ready and adapting to our environments.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Brooks, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the Coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.
“I know in my heart, there is nothing I would rather be than a U.S. Navy corpsman,” Brooks said. “It is a great honor not only to wear my uniform but to be out in the fleet helping people, caring of their well-being and making sure we all get home safe.”
