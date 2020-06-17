Huntsville murder suspect will face a grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have new information about a capital murder case and what may have been the initial motive that led to a Huntsville murder.
WAFF was the only news station inside the courtroom for Matthew Fowler’s preliminary hearing.
Wednesday, June 17th, we learned the victim in this case, 21 year-old Gilberto Estrada was an undocumented immigrant.
Huntsville Police say he was murdered by Matthew Fowler in January 18th, 2020.
Our cameras captured the suspect, 31 year-old Matthew Fowler from inside the courthouse, wearing the orange jumpsuit, handcuffed and shackled being escorted by officers.
Investigator Jay Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department took the stand and told judge Patricia Demos what he saw the day of the murder, in the alley off 7th Avenue.
The victim Gilberto Estrada died after getting shot in the face, at close range.
Officer Johnson said this started when Estrada met 26 year-old Haley League on-line.
Investigators say Estrada and League had a sexual relationship.
Officers say League told them, she and Fowler initially planned to rob Estrada. When they went to meet Estrada, League said she heard a single gun shot and saw the victim slump over.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department, said League and Fowler were friends, but the victim’s blood was on both of their clothes.
The judge decided this case will go to a grand jury.
Haley League is scheduled to have her preliminary hearing next week.
