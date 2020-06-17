Huntsville foundation creates fund to fight racial inequality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The protests you see nationwide, and here in the Valley, call for action and change.
In Huntsville, we’re seeing that.
If you’re part of a nonprofit wanting to fight racial inequality, pay attention. A foundation just opened a new racial equity fund this week.
Multiple people contacted Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, asking them to be a part of the solution.
Established nonprofits can now apply for funds.
“One thing that’s unique about the racial equity fund is it’s not a one-and-done kind of situation. We know that this particular issue is one that’s been brewing for quite a while and it’s one that’s not going to be solved overnight. It’s not an issue that’s going to be solved in one grant cycle or one year,” said Community Foundation president and CEO Melissa Thompson.
The first 20 donors gave more than $125,000 combined.
But Thompson wants you to know that any amount makes a difference.
Nonprofits can start applying on July 6 until July 31.
