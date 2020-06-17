Huntsville City Council member wants Citizen Advisory Council to investigate protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re less than 24 hours away from another Huntsville City Council meeting.
It comes one week after more than two dozen people stepped up to the mic to voice their concerns about local law enforcement.
Thursday, the Huntsville police chief is going to give his perspective of all the protests from May 30 to June 5.
Councilman Bill Kling told us about a resolution he plans to introduce, to navigate this.
“Anger and initially it was a sense of hopelessness.”
That’s how Dantraeon Calvert says he felt after George Floyd’s death.
“I am not a defeatist person. I don’t have a defeatist mindset. So the next thought I had was what can we do about it,” Calvert said.
Calvert was at the front of several protests. And stood in front of the council to express his concerns last week.
Shortly after, City Council President Devyn Keith nominated him to join the Citizens Advisory Council.
“For me personally the issues that we are facing right now I’ve faced all my life. My community has faced all of our life. The only difference is now we have more attention and more people willing to help us fight. And as the saying goes, lots of hands make for light work,” Calvert said.
Council member Bill Kling wants the public to know: he is listening and wants to find some solutions.
“I think the people who came down to speak last week are very concerned. And they deserve answers. And I think the best thing we can do is make sure we have a process. That has not been tainted,” Kling said.
Thursday, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray will have a chance to respond to them.
Kling says he hopes the city council will approve letting the Citizens Advisory Council lead an investigation.
“They represent the city as a whole and they will do their job in an independent open manner and they will report their findings to the public. I think that’s a good process and I think that’s what we need for our citizens right now,” Kling said.
Calvert says if appointed Thursday he is ready to listen, learn and get to work “For me personally it is all about my city, it is all about my community.”
