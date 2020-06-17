Food Bank of North Alabama in full swing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been about one month since the department of agriculture released the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program intended to help farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Within that relief fund there’s something called the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which is helping families right here in north Alabama.
The Food Bank of North Alabama has over 250 partners who pick up the food and deliver it to those in need.
The program is run by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, which is buying up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products.
That food is coming from companies that usually supply restaurants and hotels.
With those businesses seeing fewer customers, the excess food is now helping those in need.
It's all put into family-sized boxes and sent to food banks, community organizations, and non-profits.
The Food Bank of North Alabama is one of those groups seeing a boost from this program.
With so many Alabamians still struggling right now, the food bank’s executive director says this program is helping a lot.
“The program was created two-fold. One was to try to give farmers an outlet for the food that was not going to restaurants, that was not going to other outlets and so it was a good option for farmers and distributors but it also was a good option for people who are in need. And it’s very easy to get it to them,” Executive Director Shirley Schofield said.
Schofield says the food bank is still low on some items and any donations are welcomed.