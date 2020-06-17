Decatur man arrested on new drug charges 2 weeks after drug trafficking arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing new charges over alleged drug crimes.
On Tuesday, officers say they initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. Officers identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Darnell Chandler.
Police say Chandler was found to be in possession of heroin, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.
After further investigation, officers were made aware that Chandler was arrested approximately two weeks prior for alleged trafficking narcotics in Madison County.
Chandler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $3,600 bond.
