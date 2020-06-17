Crime Stoppers: 2 sought after pickup truck stolen outside Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are reminding you to not leave your vehicle running, even for a few minutes. You never know who’s ready to take advantage.
By the way, you could take advantage of up to $1,000 in reward money if you can identify two suspected truck thieves.
The owner of Hinshaw Electric in Huntsville says he parked his truck outside his business on May 4. He went inside for a few minutes, but the keys were still in the ignition. Police say when he returned, he saw two men driving away in his 2014 Ford F-250.
The truck was recovered the next day, but the two two are still wanted for theft of property.
If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
