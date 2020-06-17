COVID-19 in Alabama: Over 15K presumed recoveries

COVID-19 in Alabama: Over 15K presumed recoveries
Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 7:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 26,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 784 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 310,325 tests.

In the last 14 days, 91,408 tests have been reported to the state with. 8,164 people testing positive.

[ SEE CHANGES TO THE COVID-19 HOTLINE ]

The state reports 2,352 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 15,974 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JUNE 17

COUNTY JUNE 17 CASES (10 a.m.) JUNE 16 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 276 269 +7
Cullman 282 278 +4
DeKalb 352 335 +17
Franklin 754 737 +17
Jackson 134 125 +9
Lauderdale 265 260 +5
Lawrence 67 66 +1
Limestone 242 236 +6
Madison 577 577 0
Marshall 956 926 +30
Morgan 676 664 +12

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.