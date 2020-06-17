Cherry Hill Homes set for renovations

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A decades old public housing complex is getting a makeover.
The Florence Housing Authority will pour $30 million into renovations to Cherry Hill Homes next month.
It's one of the first low- income housing apartments in Florence and people who live there say it's time for a face lift.
“This is home over here. It’s home,” said Tamala Cole.
Cole has been living in Cherry Hill for three years.
She's one of ten residents that will have to live somewhere else while the building undergoes renovations.
“I think they’re going to be real nice. We just have to be patient and work with it,” said Cole.
The work has already started.
Construction workers are taping up windows and taking down doors.
Florence Housing Authority director Rhonda Richardson says phase one should take a little over a year.
“The first phase we’ll take down 54 units and replace with 56 units,” said Richardson.
Though Cole is excited for the renovations she says the community is what makes Cherry Hill home.
“We’re all family up here. You know what I’m saying? So it’s still going to be the same but just a different aspect of it,” said Cole.
Renovations begin mid-July.
The housing authority is able to make the renovations thanks to a rental assistance demonstration program through HUD that allows them to get tax credits and additional financing.
