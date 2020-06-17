Charge dropped against Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The charge of inciting a riot has been dismissed against Birmingham Comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson Wednesday.
Johnson’s attorney Emory Anthony thanked the City of Birmingham and officials for dropping the charge.
Johnson said he is moving on and, “it’s going to be positivity times ten.”
Johnson and his attorney spoke to the media:
The initial charge came after Birmingham officers said Johnson played a part in turning a peaceful protest at Kelly Ingram Park into unrest across downtown on Sunday night, May 31.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.