’Black Lives Matter’ street art coming to Birmingham street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham announced Tuesday night that a portion of First Avenue South between 16th and 17th streets South near Railroad Park will be blocked off from June 17-19 so a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art installation can be painted on the roadway.
Officials with the city say the project came together after Cara McClure with Black Lives Matter Birmingham and Birmingham mural artist Shawn Fitzpatrick each separately contacted Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office with an idea to do something similar to what was painted in Washington, D.C. on June 5.
McClure and Fitzpatrick will work with the city’s transportation department on the project along with Joseph Casper Baker III with the I Believe in Birmingham group.
Work is expected to begin Wednesday, June 17. The city says the goal is to complete the project before Juneteenth.
