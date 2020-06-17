Auburn University spring graduates to be honored in August ceremony

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn graduates who did not get to participate in their spring graduation ceremony because of COVID-19 are now set to be honored in an August ceremony.
Spring and summer graduates will be honored in two ceremonies on August 8 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, contingent upon health and safety guidelines.
“From the beginning, we have worked to balance three important goals when planning our graduation ceremonies,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “Beginning with measures to support the safety of our graduates and guests, we have also strived to uphold the tradition of our ceremonies while engaging input from our students.”
A survey sent out to a sample of graduates found that many of them preferred having a ceremony in Jordan-Hare Stadium that allowed families and friends to spread out and attend.
All graduates will be required to wear face coverings and will be spread out on the field. Attendees in the stands will be required to distance from one another and encouraged to wear face coverings.
Students can remove their face coverings as they cross the stage for pictures and will be handed a copy of The Auburn Creed by Pres. Gogue instead of the traditional handshake.
To take advantage of the cooler temperatures, one ceremony will be held in the early morning and another in the early evening.
The first ceremony begins at 7:00 a.m. and recognizes students from the Harbert College of Business; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Design and Construction; School of Nursing; and School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
The second ceremony, starting at 7:00 p.m., includes the College of Agriculture; College of Education; College of Human Sciences; College of Liberal Arts; and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
Contingency plans are in place in case of weather not permitting the outdoor ceremony.
