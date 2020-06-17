3 athletes from Albertville High School test positive for COVID-19

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High School athletic teams were allowed to resume practice earlier this month.
On June 5, during the first week of summer workouts for Albertville High School football, three students tested positive for COVID-19.
As a safety precaution, head football coach Cliff Mitchell notified the school district, students and families.
“We decided the best thing to do is to be transparent, let our families and parents know. All of those guys I talked to yesterday they feel good, they’re just waiting to go get another test because they have to be quarantined for 14 days then they have to bring us a negative test,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell said students must complete a screening form and wear a mask while inside the facility and wash their hands.
“Kids can’t come in unless they get some hand sanitizer. We’re checking temperatures, trying to make sure the guys are safe. We are wiping down footballs with Clorox wipes, which I never thought I would be doing on a football but that’s what were doing. I’m running around with hand sanitizer after practice,” said Mitchell.
As of right now, all workouts are voluntary. Mitchell said there are a total of 75 athletes from 10th through 12th grade who work out.
Five players have decided not to workout as a safety precaution.
To help keep numbers low and help with social distancing on the field, ninth-graders will start their workouts on July 20.
Officials said they have been in contact with local health officials and the AHSAA for guidance regarding a plan for Albertville High School.
