Athens Police investigating Tuesday night shooting at Highway 72 J-Mart

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street Tuesday night.
Officers found a white Ford F-150 parked in the J-Mart parking lot with numerous bullet holes in it around 9:20 p.m. but the driver was not on scene. As many as 30 high-velocity rifle rounds were fired during this shooting.
At least one bullet from this shooting struck a nearby home.
No injuries were reported. Detectives conducted several interviews on the scene and continue to investigate the incident.
