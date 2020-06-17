Athens-Limestone Recycling Center accepting cardboard

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Monday, Athens residents can bring cardboard to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center.
The plant manager says the biggest challenge is dealing with their usual 90,000 pounds of materials a week with no inmates to help.
“We will go back to full recycling. We’ll add in more materials hopefully every month or two until we’re back up to running full speed with what we’ve got. We hope by then we’ll have our inmate labor back and we’ll be able to process everything,” said Ruby McCartney,
You can drop off the cardboard from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Break it down and remove all Styrofoam.
We’ll update you when they accept more materials.
