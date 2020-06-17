Alabama racing legend going into NASCAR Hall of Fame

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A big honor for an Alabama racing legend as Red Farmer is being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Farmer won four championships during his racing career, which started in the 1950′s.
We caught up with Farmer, who’s now 87-years old, at his home in Hueytown Wednesday.
“I started racing 73 years ago, and to be able to end up in the NASCAR Hall of Fame while I’m still on the green side of the grass, it means a lot to me to be able to go up there and accept this award in Charlotte next year,” said Farmer.
Farmer gained fame in the 1960′s as a member of the Alabama Gang, which also included Bobby and Donnie Allison.
