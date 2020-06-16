Travel at a standstill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport has seen just about 10% of the passenger traffic they saw pre-pandemic. Those numbers are are not expected to rise any time soon.
According to Public Relations Manager Jana Kuner, the airport is in mission critical mode. This means that funds will only be distributed to essential services in the airport including employees and safety features. Kuner said her team recently had a board meeting to roll out next year’s budget, which is also mission critical.
The airport has received some funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. They have reduced energy costs and put a hold on advertising.
“We’ve had three top priorities. One was to provide safety and security for passengers, employees and tenants of the airport. Number two was to continue to operate as normally as possible and offer services for those passengers. The third was to preserve jobs. And so at the airport itself and our airport employees we’ve had zero layoffs and we have no plans to lay off employees in the future," Kuner said.
Huntsville International Airport has followed CDC guidelines to ensure that passengers are safe. There are now hand sanitizing stations, plexi glass dividers, and touchless technology in the bathrooms. Kuner said her team feels it is safe for people to travel again when they need to do so.