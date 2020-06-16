Trash Pandas host Rocket City Classic Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field will have live baseball for the first time in history. Fifteen travel select baseball teams in town from across the Southeast will be in town to compete in the Rocket City Classic.
“To actually see baseball in the park will be a great moment,” said Rocket City Trash Pandas Ralph Nelson. “We’ve had some camps, clinics, but we’ve never really had a game here. So that starts tomorrow. We continue to bring the community into the stadium. We have all these travel ball teams who are just excited to play. This is the community’s ball park.”
Twenty-nine games over five days at Toyota Field and at James Clemens High School. Safety as always during this pandemic top priority.
“Everything we do, the cleanliness, everyone gets their temperature checked before coming into the stadium, including me,” Nelson added.
Minor League Baseball is on hiatus currently, which means the Trash Pandas franchise must find other ways to generate revenue.
“I call it a one in a career Hall of Fame staff. These people are from all over the country, some of them local, they came here and just gelled as a staff. So I challenged them. Come up with ways that we can generate some revenues, so we don’t have to lay people off like they’ve done with so many minor league teams.”
