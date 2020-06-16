Thrive Alabama says COVID-19 spikes linked to activity, not testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past few months, whenever we’ve seen spikes in positive COVID-19 cases, local health officials have attributed that to spikes in testing. Not tonight.
Thrive Alabama reported 14 percent positive COVID-19 testing last week.
The organization began offering testing in late March.
Until last week, testing yielded 3 percent positive test results.
""We’ve done exactly the same amount of tests we’ve been doing. It’s not about who we’re testing. We really have not expected people to have the doctor’s notes or signs and symptoms. We’ve just been testing anybody who wants a test. And 14 percent of our tests last week were positive and that’s huge," said Thrive Alabama CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr.
Marr says the reason is simple. People are not social distancing, wearing masks and staying home.
And she says she gets it, but we have to push through.
“I do get it. I really want us to open back up. I want to go to a bar, I want to sit down with friends. It’s just we can’t," she said.
You can still get tested at Thrive Alabama's location on St. Clair Avenue in Huntsville.
Testing is available on Monday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Testing is free, but you’re asked to bring your insurance card if you have one.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.