Seasonably cool today with isolated afternoon showers & storms

Happy Tuesday! It is another calm and cool start to the day out there for much of the Valley today.
Temperatures this morning are between 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average (67) with mostly clear skies across the Valley. This morning is starting off very similar to Monday, but the afternoon will be slightly different. While we have some sunshine here to start the day, we are expecting to see the clouds increase through the remainder of the morning. From there isolated showers and storms will be possible. The best threat for storms is for areas of NE Alabama, but everyone does have a chance today. Because of the clouds and rain, we may see some spots stay into the upper 70s this afternoon.
Day by day we will add some warmer weather and humidity and the heat will be here by the weekend. The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm and it will feel like it. High temperatures this weekend will be into the low to mid 90s with an increase in humidity. That means we are in for a hot Father’s day weekend. Storm chances over the weekend look to stay minimal at this point in time, but rain will likely return early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
