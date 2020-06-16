Seasonably cool today with isolated afternoon showers & storms

Temperatures this morning are between 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average (67) with mostly clear skies across the Valley. This morning is starting off very similar to Monday, but the afternoon will be slightly different. While we have some sunshine here to start the day, we are expecting to see the clouds increase through the remainder of the morning. From there isolated showers and storms will be possible. The best threat for storms is for areas of NE Alabama, but everyone does have a chance today. Because of the clouds and rain, we may see some spots stay into the upper 70s this afternoon.