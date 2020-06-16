Limestone Co. Coroner: 16-year-old died by drowning

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County coroner now confirms that a 16-year-old found dead in the Elk River at the end of May died by drowning.
A toxicology report for Alonso hasn’t been finished.
16-year-old Miguel Alonso’s body was found by search crews on May 28th around 9:30 a.m.
Crews began searching for Alonso after he was reported missing on May 27th.
Alonso was last seen alive fishing near the boat ramp on Elk River Park Road. Investigators found a fishing pole and tarp in the area.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Alonso’s death.
