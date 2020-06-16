Huntsville Iceplex reports progress on renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Ice Complex is still closed to the public, but crews are working hard behind the scenes on a $14 million renovation project.
The Iceplex sent an update Monday showing some of the progress. The pipes underneath the rinks have been repaired, pressure checked and covered with sand. Laser levels have confirmed that everything is even and ready for the next step.
The locker rooms are also getting a top to bottom renovation. A new concrete slab has been poured for that area where the old compressors were. There will be a new tavern added to the second floor above the locker rooms with a view of both rinks.
The pro-shop, concession stand and ticket office are all getting new looks and a new elevator is being installed next to the steps. The front entrance will also have new automatic doors, a God-send for parents and players lugging massive bags of hockey gear.
There’s no finish date set for the project. A temporary sheet of ice has been set up at the Jaycee’s Building for team practices.
