Huntsville Hospital doctor surprised by FDA’s stop on hydroxychloroquine authorization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite numerous anecdotal success stories, the FDA has pulled its emergency authorization on hydroxychloroquine.
That’s a drug usually used to treat malaria that some doctors have been using on COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital was very surprised by the FDA’s decision.
Back in May we told you the World Health Organization suspended its trials on hydroxychloroquine based on findings by the Lancet. But that journal ended up retracting its study.
Dr. Hassoun tells us there hasn’t been any new information since then.
The FDA says studies show the drug does more harm than good.
But Dr. Hassoun says he hasn’t seen anything negative side effects from it. And he’s treated around 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with it.
We asked Dr. Hassoun if the FDA pulling its emergency authorization means he can’t give it to patients anymore. And he said that’s not the case.
The FDA says if doctors can set it up as a clinical trial they can continue to treat patients with it. They just need to gather certain data.
“It’s a little surprising now that it happened three or four weeks later. Then they made that decision because there hasn’t been any new studies published since then. It’s very important for everyone to know that These things are evolving, changing a lot. So one thing that comes up today might change the next day whether negative or positive,” Dr. Hassoun said.
Dr. Hassoun tells us he doesn’t have any patients on hydroxychloroquine now.
He says he may use it again if he thinks that’s whats best for the patient.
