Huge demand for pistol permits across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pistol permit requests are at an all time high in several counties across the Tennessee Valley. Sheriff’s offices use that money to pay for their supplies.
“The first 11 days in June we’ve sold 556 permits,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.
A pistol permit in Jackson County costs $15. The number of people filling out the application have increased by hundreds during the past several weeks. It’s a similar story in Morgan and Limestone counties.
The Limestone County public information officer says, they usually process about 30 or 40 applications a day. Now they’re seeing 100 to 150 applications. Their pistol permits also cost $15.
Morgan County workers are increasing their processing capabilities to deal with the increased demand. In early June, a 3 to 5 day process took two weeks. There pistol permits cost $20.
WAFF called several sheriff’s in North Alabama, to find out where this money is going.
Here’s the answers, from the deputies that answered us tonight.
“We have obviously made more money on pistol permits, but it’s kind of a net zero gain because we’ve had to spend about $20,000 on riot gear to get prepared and to anticipate any possible uprising here,” said Harnen.
Riot gear is in the mail, on the way to Jackson County.
“It’s helmets with shields on it, it shields that they can hold on their hand, it’s riot sticks to keep people away from them, things such as pepper balls, gas things like that to disperse crowds,” said Harnnen.
Last weekend, hundreds showed up to a peaceful prayer walk in Scottsboro.
In Madison county, they haven’t decided what to do with the money yet.
In Limestone County, they're saving the pistol permit revenue for a rainy day.
We'll update you when we hear back from other sheriff's offices.
