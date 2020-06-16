Florence police still searching for person who shot at officer

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, a search for a shooting suspect is underway in the Shoals.
Florence police say someone shot at an officer around 2 a.m. on Thompson Street.
Officers say they have no leads so far.
Since the officer fired a weapon, the case has now been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Here's what we know so far.
- An officer responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person in the area.
- Police say the suspect fired first and the officer returned fire.
- The suspect drove away, and while police later found the vehicle, the suspect had already escaped.
Nicholas Taylor lives in the neighborhood and he believes one of the bullets hit his sport utility vehicle.
"Ready to move. Just ready to move. Trying to find some place safer,” said Taylor.
His 11-year-old daughter Katelyn said she was awake when she heard the gunshots.
“It sounded like a group and then one single gunshot and then another group,” Taylor said. “Scared. I felt like there was no escape. And then when the gunshots stopped I felt safer."
WAFF 48 News reached out to ALEA for a description of the suspect and asked for body cam footage, but a spokeswoman said they said they have no updates as of now.
ALEA released this statement on Tuesday morning’s trade of gunfire in Florence.
“On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the request of Florence Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting involving Florence Police Department. No injuries were reported. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be turned over Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.”
