Florence officer, suspect trade gunfire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are looking for a suspect who they say took a shot at a police officer early Tuesday morning.
According to FPD, this all started around 2 a.m. with a call of a suspicious person on Thompson Street.
The officer who went to check it out says they encountered a suspect who fired at them. The officer returned fire. It’s not clear if the suspect was hit, but the officer was not hurt. Police are still hunting for the suspect, who drove off in a vehicle that was recovered later.
WAFF 48′s DeAndria Turner is working to get more details on this incident. We’ll update this story as new details become available.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.