Florence mayor believes hackers no longer have city’s information

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We're staying on your side and covering your community in Florence.
Last week we told you the city agreed to pay $300,000 to hackers, otherwise personal information of city employees and others could have been compromised.
It sounds like this nightmare for the city is wrapping up.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the hackers have accepted the ransom money.
And Mayor Holt says police believe the hackers have deleted any information they gained from the city’s network.
You might be asking why would they do that?
The city's cyber security consultants say hackers have a reputation to uphold.
If they get the ransom, then release the information anyway, future victims won't have any reason to pay.
City leaders aren’t sure what information the hackers got, but didn’t want to take a chance.
The good news is the city does have insurance for this kind of thing. But what is the city doing now to protect itself going forward?
Mayor Holt says the city had a good security system but the hackers were still able to access information. So the city is rebuilding the whole network completely.
Mayor Holt also says Florence is not the only city in the south that’s been a victim recently.
Another cyber attack targeted Muscle Shoals, but it was thwarted.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.