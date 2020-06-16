During NFL offseason, Tua Tagovailoa creates scholarship endowment for alma mater

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL offseason has been full of rehab for Tua Tagovailoa but it’s also proving to be a time of giving back.
The brand new Miami Dolphin announced that he and his family have established a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his alma mater, Saint Louis School.
Not only is Tagovailoa creating the endowment, the former Crusader is also offering four scholarships for Hawaii students over the next four years.
Each of the scholarships are named in honor of Tagovailoa’s Grandparents: Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa’avi, Leaniva Tagovailoa and Pa’iau Fa’avi.
“My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawaii students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me. It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift.” Tagovailoa said
The school’s president expressed gratitude for Tagovailoa’s generosity and selflessness.
“Tua Tagovailoa is a shining example of our motto, Mindful and Faithful. Mahalo nui loa, Tua; you make our community proud.” said Glenn Medeiros.
Tagovailoa is currently recovering from a fractured and dislocated hip; he suffered the injury back in November while playing for the University of Alabama against Mississippi State.
Despite the setback, the Miami Dolphins selected Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
As a member of the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa set the all-time record for passing touchdowns and was named MVP of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
