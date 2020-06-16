Shooting investigation underway near Pulaski Pike, Stringfield Road

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 1:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say one person may have been shot on Tuesday near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Road.

Update on shooting investigation

Lt. Michael Johnson confirmed the shooting and says the scene is no longer active. Police are investigating now.

One person was transported to the hospital following the shooting.

WAFF has learned two black cars pulled into a parking lot, one person exited a car, and shots were fired.

WAFF is gathering more details on this developing story.

