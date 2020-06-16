Birmingham police find no malicious purpose behind nooses found hanging in Kelly Ingram Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple nooses were found Monday morning in Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park, but police want you to know there’s no reason for the community to have fear.
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says the North Precinct Officers responded to the park at approximately 10:27 a.m. to multiple nooses hanging from trees.
Following the preliminary investigation, police stated multiple art installations were set up for art display on June 14 in observance of Juneteenth and to call attention to racial climate in the death of George Floyd.
Sgt. Mauldin says that it was not for malicious purposes or to incite fear in the community and that the artist forgot to remove the display once the art expo was finished.
This investigation is still ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.
