Be aware of these I-565 exit changes in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming changes at two interchanges on Interstate 565 in Limestone County.
The new eastbound Exit 3 off ramp from I-565 to Greenbrier Road and Swancott Road will open Wednesday, June 17. Wednesday night, the contractor will begin setting barriers to temporarily close both eastbound ramps at Exit 2 (Mooresville Road).
Eastbound traffic to and from Mooresville Road will be detoured to the Greenbrier interchange. The closure is expected to remain in place about one month.
The $10.3 million modifications project at the Greenbrier interchange is in final stages of work. Completion is anticipated in early July.
The ramp closures at Mooresville Road are part of the $14.3 million widening and resurfacing of I-565 in Limestone County that began this week.
Reed Contracting is the contractor on both projects.
The I-565 project is to resurface more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) after widening some sections to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction.
Work requiring single-lane closures may occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., but two travel lanes will remain open in each direction between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
