The artistry of a chainsaw carver with plenty of power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heather Bailey never considered herself an artist - that is until she got proficient with a chainsaw in her hand. Now, Bailey is considered one of the top chainsaw carver artists in the United States.
“I got into chainsaw carving because my mom was into it,” she said. “There is just something so cool about creating something out of a piece of wood. Add to the fact I get to work with a power tool, such as a chainsaw, it just feels so good.”
Bailey also teaches people to learn how to become a chainsaw carver. If you are interested in learning more, visit her business website at Woodlot Artisans. You can get on the company’s mailing list to get information on the availability of classes. Bailey is learning if virtual classes might be feasible to teach chainsaw carving. Bailey is working and carving in Calera, AL just south of Birmingham.
