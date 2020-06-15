Youthful offender status, conditional release denied for Huntsville murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge denied youthful offender status for one of the two suspects charged in a 2018 murder in Huntsville.
Domanek Jackson applied for youthful offender status and for supervised electronic device release. Both requests were denied by a judge last Thursday.
The other suspect in the case, X’Zavier Scott, is still waiting for trial, which is currently set for Sept. 28.
Both suspects are charged with capital murder in the killing of Tiffany Kelley.
Investigators say Kelley offered Scott and Jackson a ride before they stabbed her in the neck multiple times along Green Cove Road. Her body was found dumped on the side of the road.
According to law enforcement, the two then stole Kelley’s vehicle and drove home to Clarke County.
Scott also previously applied for youthful offender status. That request was also denied.
