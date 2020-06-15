2-year-old dies from wreck that killed woman, injured others near Meridianville last week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Huntsville police report that the 2-year-old riding in the Chevrolet died at the Birmingham children’s hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Family was with him at the time of his death.
The child’s identity was not released.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A woman is dead and four other people are fighting for their lives following a crash on U.S. 231/431 near Meridianville Tuesday afternoon.
Huntsville police say a 2001 Lexus RX300 was traveling south on U.S. 231/431 in the left hand lane. The driver began to fishtail and lose control of her vehicle. She went across the grass area in the center median and her car went airborne causing her to strike a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox head on that was traveling north on U.S. 231/431.
The Lexus’s driver pronounced dead at the scene. Huntsville police identified her as Laura Trent, 32, of Huntsville.
A 3-year-old child that was with her was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
The Chevrolet’s driver and an adult passenger and 2-year-old child suffered serious injuries and were transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The child was then airlifted to UAB.
Police say no charges will be filed due to the offender being deceased.
