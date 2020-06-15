4 UNA students selected for Fulbright Program

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four students at the University of North Alabama will be part of the Fulbright Program in the upcoming school year.
Our news partners at the Times Daily report that four students received grants for the U.S. government’s flagship international education exchange program.
Grant recipients include:
- Margaret Carpenter, an English major, minoring in applied linguistics, has accepted an English teaching assistantship in Brazil. When she returns from her year abroad, she plans to pursue a doctorate in linguistics with a focus on socio-linguistics.
- Elisa Coker, a graduate of the Masters of Arts in Education, accepted an English teaching assistantship to Indonesia. She said she is ready to take the music culture of the Shoals to her students in Indonesia.
- Candice Fawcett, who graduated with a Masters in literature will teach English in Greece. She is a first-generation college graduate.
- Brandon Sanders is a graduate of the College of Business Computer and Information Systems. He will fulfill an English teaching assistantship in South Korea, which he said will allow him to work toward a career in foreign service.
