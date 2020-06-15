UAH College of Nursing earns 10-year CCNE accreditation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama at Huntsville College of Nursing has received the maximum 10 years of continuing accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) following an extensive self-study and fall 2019 accreditation site visit.
CCNE notified the college that all accreditation standards for its bachelor’s, master’s and doctor of nursing practice programs, as well as its post-graduate advanced practice registered nurse certificate program, were met.
This extends the school’s CCNE accreditation through June 2030.
“The UAH College of Nursing is always striving for excellence in nursing education,” said College of Nursing dean, Dr. Marsha Howell Adams. “Excellence is demonstrated in the accreditation process, for it is a means for assuring quality in programming to our stakeholders, including students, families, clinical agencies and the general public. It is a review process that is based on best practices and quality standards. The UAH College of Nursing faculty, staff and students worked diligently to produce an extensive self-study and a successful on-site evaluation visit that reflected how our nursing programs are innovative, technology supported, and addressed professional nursing in the present as well as future and its strong relationship within the healthcare delivery system.”
CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency contributing to the quality and integrity of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education programs and entry-to-practice nurse residency programs.
“The UAH College of Nursing strives for excellence through its mission: Educate and inspire individuals to become nurse leaders who act with integrity, discover through scientific methods and advocate for the best health care experiences of people and communities in a complex and evolving health care environment,” Adams said. “In collaboration with our university colleagues and community partners, we are committed to excellence through our teaching, scholarship, practice and service.”
UAH says the College of Nursing has maintained continuous national professional accreditation since 1974, first by the National League for Nursing, then by the CCNE since 2000. The nursing school has always received the maximum number of years for accreditation.
