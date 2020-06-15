UAH College of Nursing earns 10-year CCNE accreditation

“The UAH College of Nursing is always striving for excellence in nursing education,” said College of Nursing dean, Dr. Marsha Howell Adams. “Excellence is demonstrated in the accreditation process, for it is a means for assuring quality in programming to our stakeholders, including students, families, clinical agencies and the general public. It is a review process that is based on best practices and quality standards. The UAH College of Nursing faculty, staff and students worked diligently to produce an extensive self-study and a successful on-site evaluation visit that reflected how our nursing programs are innovative, technology supported, and addressed professional nursing in the present as well as future and its strong relationship within the healthcare delivery system.”