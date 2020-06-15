Sheffield local show of gratitude goes viral

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A simple message is going a long way in the town of Sheffield.
Michael Bailey was driving home last month when things came to a screeching halt.
"It was like a big slam and then I remember waking up and I was about a few yards down the road,” said Bailey.
His mom, Penny, and one of his friends were in the car with him when they collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Sheffield.
"I think I might have been knocked unconscious. That's about all I remember,” said Bailey.
When Bailey woke up first responders were there to help.
"There were police officers and firefighters all around me. They were asking me questions. They were trying to find out what was wrong with me. They were just making sure that I was ok," said Bailey.
To show his appreciation he made signs for the first responders and delivered them over the weekend.
"Giving a job well done where it's needed that's a good thing,” said Bailey.
Pictures were posted on Sheffield Police and fire department Facebook pages together totaling more than 900 likes and 150 shares.
He says he didn't expect to get this much attention. He just wanted to say thank you
"Well when I did it at first, I just wanted to be able to show my appreciation to the cops. I didn't know it was going to go like this," said Bailey.
As his kind gesture has reached hundreds of people, his mom Penny is proud.
"To learn that his simple act of thoughtfulness has gained such traction it has been rewarding to just watch as a parent.”
