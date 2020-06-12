Seasonably cooler start to the week with plenty of sunshine

This comfortable weather will continue into the middle of the week as we will stay into the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. There will be some rain chances on Tuesday afternoon across northeast Alabama. They will not be widespread, but some isolated storms will be possible by midday. Wednesday will also have a shot at scattered storms as well, but don't expect anything significant. Enjoy the "cooler" air to start the week, because by the end of the week we will see the heat return. 90s will be back as early as Thursday and summer officially begins this weekend! The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm.