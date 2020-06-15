Seasonably cooler start to the week with plenty of sunshine

Happy Monday! We are seeing some patchy fog in some spots this morning, but that is the only issue we should see all day!
Fog is not widespread this morning but the sunshine will be all across the Tennessee Valley today. Temperatures are into the low 60s for most this morning with a few spots into the upper 50s. This is because we have some low humidity out there after yesterday's cool front. This will help keep our humidity lower the next few days. Today will be gorgeous with highs into the low to mid 80s and a light northeast wind. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.
This comfortable weather will continue into the middle of the week as we will stay into the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. There will be some rain chances on Tuesday afternoon across northeast Alabama. They will not be widespread, but some isolated storms will be possible by midday. Wednesday will also have a shot at scattered storms as well, but don’t expect anything significant. Enjoy the “cooler” air to start the week, because by the end of the week we will see the heat return. 90s will be back as early as Thursday and summer officially begins this weekend! The Summer Solstice is Saturday at 4:43pm.
