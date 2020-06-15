Report: Little River Canyon visitors brought in $38.7M in 2019

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new National Park Service report shows that 650,000 visitors to Little River Canyon National Preserve in 2019 spent $38.7 million in communities near the park.
Little River Canyon says that spending supported 598 jobs in the local area.
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey economists for the National Park Service. The report shows $21 billion of direct spending by 327.5 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported more than 341,000 jobs nationally and had a cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy of $41.7 billion.
To download the report, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm. The report includes information for visitor spending at individual parks and by state.
To learn more about national parks in Alabama and how the National Park Service works with Alabama communities to preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, visit https://www.nps.gov/state/al/index.htm.
