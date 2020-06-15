NFL Hall of Famer recognizes essential workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hall of Famer, doing Hall of Fame Work.
Seattle Seahawks great Walter Jones lived in north Alabama at the end of his playing career for a few years but hasn’t forgot those that make our community a better place.
“With everything that’s going on I wanted to give back to the community,” Jones said. “All this week, I’ve been out recognizing some people that have continually kept working and doing the things they are supposed to be doing.”
Walter decided to recognize essential workers today at Huntsville Health and Rehab.
“You’re always taught if you can give back you can,” Jones added and for me I just wanna recognize people to let them know that they are appreciated. A lot of times that what we do as athletes, appreciate those people that are hard working that’s getting the job done. Just wanted to show those guys and those ladies, we appreciate what they’re doing it."
Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. He played for 12 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.