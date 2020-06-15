Madison County School system revises graduation schedule

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County School Leaders announced a revised graduation schedule on Monday.
A previous graduation plan included split ceremonies for Hazel Green High School and Buckhorn High School. School leaders say they’ve worked with Von Braun Center planners to allow those classes to graduate as a single group.
Sparkman High School graduation will still be split into three groups due to the school’s size.
All ceremonies will be held at the V.B.C.'s Propst Arena.
Seniors will have their temperatures checked upon entry to the V.B.C., they will also be asked to wear masks until they take their seats. Staff involved in the program will wear masks.
“Please remember, all of this is contingent upon what happens between now and July 15th and 16th, due to COVID-19. As we have become accustomed to saying, this is subject to change.,” said Madison County School Spokesperson Tim Hall.
Sparkman High School: 9:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m.
Hazel Green High School: 5:00 p.m.
Buckhorn High School: 11:00 a.m.
Madison County High School: 2:00 p.m.
New Hope High School: 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Virtual Academy: 7:00 p.m.
