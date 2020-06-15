Kroger, City of Decatur team up for new COVID-19 testing site

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and Kroger have partnered up to offer a new site for free COVID-19 testing.
The tests will run three days only - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. It’ll be held at the parking lot of Epic Church. That’s at 607 14th Street Southeast in Decatur.
The tests will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Appointments are required. you can set up yours at the Kroger health web portal here.
Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms. You’re asked to have your photo ID ready.
This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Morgan County has seen a significant jump in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks, as well as two deaths.
