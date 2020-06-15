Huntsville contractors race to protect data

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has one of the largest defense contractor communities in the country. By 2026, every defense contractor will have to meet the requirements of CMMC, a government standard of cyber security released in January.
At Simple Helix tier three data center in Huntsville, a team of specialists is helping implement the new cyber controls that are necessary to become compliant.
According to Vice President of Technology Scott McDaniel, CMMC is an evolution of a government compliance around cyber security to help make sure that intellectual property is secure.
The Simple Helix team says businesses such as insurance companies and bankers are already sending CMMC questionnaires to their clients.
“Every government contractor in the DOD will absolutely have to do this," McDaniel said. "It is a rolling program. Come 2026 every DOD contractor will require a CMMC compliance level and you will have to pass an assessment in order to bid on those contracts.”
Simple Helix says they’ve noticed smaller companies fear that this road to cyber security will be expensive and possibly detrimental to their business.
They want the companies of North Alabama to know there are options of reaching compliance without hurting their business.