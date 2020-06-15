Hundreds rally for Confederate statue’s removal at Lauderdale County Courthouse

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in front of Lauderdale County Courthouse at a rally asking for the Confederate monument to be taken down.
Last Monday, the commission was split on what to do about the monument. They voted, but the vote failed.
People spoke about why they wanted the monument removed, and everyone was silent for 8 minutes in remembrance of George Floyd.
One person there described why she decided to rally.
“Having to come and be in a city where I pay taxes and having to look at a history of hate is unacceptable, and so I think we’re all standing here today because we all agree with that and this monument should come down," said Gabriela Snell, board member for Equality Shoals.
Project Say Something hosted the rally. The organization, along with others, plan to continue to have rallies for the rest of the week.
Commissioners who opposed the vote last week about moving the monument said they needed to learn more about the legal ramifications first.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.