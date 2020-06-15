Help Madison authorities identify this driver

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police need your help identifying a driver involved in a hit and run.
At 10:45 a.m. on June 11, a silver Ford truck pulling a dual axle trailer carrying lawn equipment was traveling westbound on Madison Boulevard at Research Boulevard in Madison. The truck switched lanes striking a blue SUV which overturned causing serious injuries to the driver.
The silver truck continued westbound on Madison Blvd. fleeing the scene without stopping.
If anyone has information on the truck or the driver of the truck, please contact the Madison Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 256-772-5685 or email michael.dixon@madisonal.gov.
