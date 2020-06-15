Facebook awards Huntsville Hospital Foundation $25K for COVID-19 relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation has announced a $25,000 grant from Facebook to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts through the HHF Emergency Assistance Fund.
The fund provides personal protective equipment and employee assistance for hospitals throughout the Huntsville Hospital Health System. It also provides financial assistance for the system’s mobile and fever/flu clinics. These clinics have helped provide testing throughout north Alabama.
“It is our honor to support the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and the front-line medical workers who are making a real impact in the local fight against COVID-19,” said Katie Comer, Facebook’s community development regional manager. "Huntsville is the home to our data center, our employees and their families, so it’s important for us to take care of the people who take care of us.”
In addition to the grant, Huntsville Hospital Foundation says Facebook has also played a large role in the foundation’s fundraising efforts throughout the pandemic. Local individuals chose to support HHF by launching and donating to Facebook fundraisers, raising more than $45,000 for the Emergency Assistance Fund.
“Facebook and its fundraising tools have been essential in keeping our community and hospitals connected during this time, and have had a true impact on our local COVID-19 relief efforts, from their most generous donation to their platforms enabling people to donate to our hospital system,” said HHF president Sarah Savage-Jones. “These gifts will provide PPE and meet other needs as we continue fighting the virus. We cannot thank Facebook enough for recognizing and supporting us in serving the front-line caregivers, patients and their families across our Tennessee Valley hospitals.”
